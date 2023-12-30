The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), who have won 10 straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

Michigan State Stats Insights

This season, the Spartans have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 43% of shots the Sycamores' opponents have knocked down.

Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spartans sit at 162nd.

The 76.4 points per game the Spartans record are 5.6 more points than the Sycamores allow (70.8).

When Michigan State scores more than 70.8 points, it is 7-1.

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores' 52.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have given up to their opponents (37.9%).

Indiana State has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.

The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores rank 353rd.

The Sycamores average 24.5 more points per game (88.2) than the Spartans give up to opponents (63.7).

When Indiana State allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 8-0.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.

The Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72).

In home games, Michigan State sunk 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in road games (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to in road games (40.3%).

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Indiana State scored 80.3 points per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (77.7).

At home, the Sycamores conceded 66.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they allowed away (70.8).

At home, Indiana State sunk 9.9 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (8.4). Indiana State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35%) than away (34.3%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Baylor W 88-64 Little Caesars Arena 12/18/2023 Oakland W 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 12/21/2023 Stony Brook W 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 12/30/2023 Indiana State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/4/2024 Penn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/7/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule