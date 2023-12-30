The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) carry a three-game win streak into a home contest against the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), who have won 10 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Spartans are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores sit at 258th.

The Spartans score 76.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 70.8 the Sycamores allow.

Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores' 52.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).

Indiana State is 11-1 when it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 195th.

The Sycamores score 24.5 more points per game (88.2) than the Spartans give up to opponents (63.7).

Indiana State has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 69 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.

At home, Michigan State made 2.6 more threes per game (9.1) than on the road (6.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to on the road (40.3%).

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Indiana State scored 2.6 more points per game at home (80.3) than on the road (77.7).

At home, the Sycamores gave up 66.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 70.8.

Indiana State sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than on the road (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Baylor W 88-64 Little Caesars Arena 12/18/2023 Oakland W 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 12/21/2023 Stony Brook W 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 12/30/2023 Indiana State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/4/2024 Penn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/7/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule