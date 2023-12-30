The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) carry a three-game win streak into a home contest against the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), who have won 10 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores sit at 258th.
  • The Spartans score 76.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 70.8 the Sycamores allow.
  • Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores' 52.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
  • Indiana State is 11-1 when it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 195th.
  • The Sycamores score 24.5 more points per game (88.2) than the Spartans give up to opponents (63.7).
  • Indiana State has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 69 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.
  • At home, Michigan State made 2.6 more threes per game (9.1) than on the road (6.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to on the road (40.3%).

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Indiana State scored 2.6 more points per game at home (80.3) than on the road (77.7).
  • At home, the Sycamores gave up 66.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 70.8.
  • Indiana State sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than on the road (34.3%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Baylor W 88-64 Little Caesars Arena
12/18/2023 Oakland W 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/21/2023 Stony Brook W 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/30/2023 Indiana State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/4/2024 Penn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/7/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 98-54 Hulman Center
12/16/2023 Ball State W 83-72 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Tennessee State W 90-69 Hulman Center
12/30/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/3/2024 Evansville - Hulman Center
1/7/2024 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center

