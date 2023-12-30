The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), winners of 10 straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 43% the Sycamores allow to opponents.

In games Michigan State shoots higher than 43% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Spartans are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sycamores sit at 258th.

The 76.4 points per game the Spartans score are 5.6 more points than the Sycamores allow (70.8).

When Michigan State puts up more than 70.8 points, it is 7-1.

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores have shot at a 52.4% rate from the field this season, 14.5 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

Indiana State has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.9% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 194th.

The Sycamores' 88.2 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 63.7 the Spartans give up to opponents.

When Indiana State gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 8-0.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69).

The Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Michigan State performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Indiana State scored 2.6 more points per game at home (80.3) than away (77.7).

In 2022-23, the Sycamores gave up 4.4 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (70.8).

Indiana State sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than on the road (34.3%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Baylor W 88-64 Little Caesars Arena 12/18/2023 Oakland W 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 12/21/2023 Stony Brook W 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 12/30/2023 Indiana State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/4/2024 Penn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/7/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule