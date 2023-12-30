Saturday's game that pits the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a projected final score of 78-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 78, Indiana State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-6.5)

Michigan State (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Michigan State has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Indiana State, who is 7-2-0 ATS. The Spartans have a 5-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Sycamores have a record of 7-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +153 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.4 points per game (144th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per contest (35th in college basketball).

The 37 rebounds per game Michigan State averages rank 167th in the country, and are two more than the 35 its opponents collect per contest.

Michigan State connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (166th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 29.7% from deep.

The Spartans average 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (113th in college basketball), and give up 82 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball).

Michigan State has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (74th in college basketball action), 2.1 fewer than the 12.6 it forces on average (139th in college basketball).

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores are outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game, with a +208 scoring differential overall. They put up 88.2 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and allow 70.8 per contest (178th in college basketball).

Indiana State is 257th in college basketball at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 33 its opponents average.

Indiana State hits 11.1 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in college basketball), five more than its opponents. It shoots 41.3% from beyond the arc (fifth-best in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.5%.

Indiana State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.4 per game (145th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (83rd in college basketball).

