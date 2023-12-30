Saturday's contest that pits the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a projected final score of 78-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The matchup has no set line.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 78, Indiana State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-6.3)

Michigan State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Michigan State has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Indiana State, who is 7-2-0 ATS. The Spartans have gone over the point total in five games, while Sycamores games have gone over seven times.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game with a +153 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (144th in college basketball) and give up 63.7 per contest (35th in college basketball).

Michigan State is 167th in college basketball at 37.0 rebounds per game. That's 2.0 more than the 35.0 its opponents average.

Michigan State knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (166th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

The Spartans score 98.4 points per 100 possessions (113th in college basketball), while giving up 82.0 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball).

Michigan State has won the turnover battle by 2.1 turnovers per game, committing 10.5 (74th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (139th in college basketball).

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores put up 88.2 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 70.8 per contest (178th in college basketball). They have a +208 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 17.4 points per game.

Indiana State wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It grabs 34.7 rebounds per game (257th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.0.

Indiana State makes 11.1 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in college basketball) at a 41.3% rate (fifth-best in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make, at a 30.5% rate.

Indiana State wins the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 11.4 (144th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.4.

