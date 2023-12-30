Saturday's game features the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) and the Michigan Wolverines (10-3) facing off at Crisler Center (on December 30) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-65 win for Ohio State.

Their last time out, the Wolverines won on Friday 77-35 over Florida A&M.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: FOX

Michigan vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 71, Michigan 65

Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines registered their best win of the season on November 18, when they secured a 63-49 victory over the Middle Tennessee Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in our computer rankings.

Michigan has four wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.

Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 57) on November 18

84-48 on the road over Illinois (No. 87) on December 10

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 99) on November 19

80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 103) on December 2

80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 129) on November 6

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Jordan Hobbs: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Lauren Hansen: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60)

11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60) Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Taylor Williams: 6.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines average 73.2 points per game (91st in college basketball) while allowing 54.8 per outing (36th in college basketball). They have a +239 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 18.4 points per game.

