Saturday's contest between the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) and Michigan Wolverines (10-3) matching up at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Wolverines claimed a 77-35 victory over Florida A&M.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Michigan vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 72, Michigan 65

Top 25 Predictions

Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines notched their signature win of the season on November 18 by registering a 63-49 victory over the Middle Tennessee Raiders, the No. 55-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Michigan has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).

Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 55) on November 18

84-48 on the road over Illinois (No. 88) on December 10

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 98) on November 19

80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 106) on December 2

80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 127) on November 6

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes notched their best win of the season on December 10 by registering a 94-84 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Buckeyes have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Ohio State has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

The Wolverines have tied for the 119th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 39) on December 10

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 60) on November 22

84-55 at home over Belmont (No. 64) on December 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 75) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 80) on November 20

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Jordan Hobbs: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Hansen: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60)

11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60) Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Taylor Williams: 6.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%

Ohio State Leaders

Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)

19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53) Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a +239 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.4 points per game. They're putting up 73.2 points per game to rank 90th in college basketball and are allowing 54.8 per outing to rank 38th in college basketball.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes have a +265 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.1 points per game. They're putting up 82.7 points per game, 18th in college basketball, and are giving up 60.6 per outing to rank 107th in college basketball.

