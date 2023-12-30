Saturday's contest at Crisler Center has the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) matching up with the Michigan Wolverines (10-3) at 12:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 win for Ohio State.

The Wolverines took care of business in their last game 77-35 against Florida A&M on Friday. The Buckeyes came out on top in their most recent outing 84-55 against Belmont on Friday. Lauren Hansen's team-leading 19 points led the Wolverines in the win. Jacy Sheldon put up 31 points, two rebounds and three assists for the Buckeyes.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: FOX

Michigan vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 71, Michigan 65

Michigan Schedule Analysis

On November 18 versus the Middle Tennessee Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 56) in our computer rankings, the Wolverines claimed their best win of the season, a 63-49 victory at a neutral site.

Michigan has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 56) on November 18

84-48 on the road over Illinois (No. 88) on December 10

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 99) on November 19

80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 105) on December 2

80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 129) on November 6

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes captured their best win of the season on December 10, when they secured a 94-84 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38), according to our computer rankings.

Ohio State has five wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Wolverines are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 119th-most wins.

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 38) on December 10

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 60) on November 22

84-55 at home over Belmont (No. 65) on December 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 76) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 80) on November 20

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Jordan Hobbs: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Hansen: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60)

11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60) Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Taylor Williams: 6.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%

Ohio State Leaders

Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)

19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53) Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines' +239 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.2 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 54.8 per contest (36th in college basketball).

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 22.1 points per game (posting 82.7 points per game, 18th in college basketball, and conceding 60.6 per outing, 108th in college basketball) and have a +265 scoring differential.

