Will Detroit Mercy be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Detroit Mercy's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Detroit Mercy's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Detroit Mercy ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 2-0 NR NR 149

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Mercy's best wins

Detroit Mercy picked up its signature win of the season on December 18, when it took down the Bellarmine Knights, who rank No. 189 in the RPI rankings, 59-49. Irene Murua, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Bellarmine, delivered 21 points, while Makayla Jackson was second on the team with 12.

Next best wins

62-59 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 193/RPI) on December 6

76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 236/RPI) on November 18

71-64 over South Carolina Upstate (No. 265/RPI) on November 24

66-55 at home over Oakland (No. 271/RPI) on December 3

72-66 at home over Florida A&M (No. 304/RPI) on December 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Detroit Mercy's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, Detroit Mercy has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Titans are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Detroit Mercy has been handed the 20th-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Titans' 18 remaining games this season, 12 are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records above .500.

Detroit has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Detroit Mercy's next game

Matchup: Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Northern Kentucky Norse

Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Northern Kentucky Norse Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Detroit Mercy games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.