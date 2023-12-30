The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) hope to end a three-game road losing skid at the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Central Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Central Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola Chicago Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline

Central Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends

Central Michigan is 4-6-0 ATS this year.

The Chippewas have been an underdog by 14 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Loyola Chicago has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

A total of four out of the Ramblers' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

