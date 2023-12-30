How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) will visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Central Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Central Michigan Stats Insights
- The Chippewas have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.
- Central Michigan has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Ramblers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Chippewas rank 185th.
- The Chippewas put up an average of 68.2 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 69.3 the Ramblers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 69.3 points, Central Michigan is 4-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- At home Central Michigan is scoring 75 points per game, 11.2 more than it is averaging away (63.8).
- At home the Chippewas are giving up 67.5 points per game, 21.1 fewer points than they are on the road (88.6).
- Central Michigan sinks more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (4.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.9%) than away (26.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 109-64
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/19/2023
|Davenport
|W 90-66
|McGuirk Arena
|12/21/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 75-63
|McGuirk Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|1/2/2024
|Buffalo
|-
|McGuirk Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.