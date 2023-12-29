For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Nashville Predators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Shayne Gostisbehere a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

In seven of 34 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

Gostisbehere has picked up two goals and 12 assists on the power play.

He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:48 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:32 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 24:48 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:23 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:29 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-1

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

