Robby Fabbri and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Little Caesars Arena. Does a wager on Fabbri interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Robby Fabbri vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Fabbri Season Stats Insights

Fabbri has averaged 11:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Fabbri has scored a goal in eight of 23 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Fabbri has a point in 10 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points five times.

Fabbri has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Fabbri goes over his points prop total is 40.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Fabbri going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Fabbri Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 109 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 23 Games 1 15 Points 0 9 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

