How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Having won three in a row away from home, the Nashville Predators play at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Predators' matchup with the Red Wings can be watched on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO, so tune in to catch the action.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings vs Predators Additional Info
|Red Wings vs Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Red Wings vs Predators Prediction
|Red Wings vs Predators Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Wings vs Predators Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Red Wings are conceding 119 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 27th in league action.
- The Red Wings score the third-most goals in the league (123 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Red Wings are 2-8-0 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 27 goals over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|35
|16
|18
|34
|15
|17
|41.2%
|Dylan Larkin
|29
|12
|17
|29
|15
|16
|53.5%
|Lucas Raymond
|35
|10
|16
|26
|15
|15
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|34
|7
|19
|26
|13
|8
|-
|Moritz Seider
|35
|5
|17
|22
|15
|13
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators give up 3.1 goals per game (109 in total), 18th in the league.
- The Predators' 108 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 29 goals during that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|35
|16
|22
|38
|39
|27
|63.6%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|35
|14
|15
|29
|13
|29
|52.6%
|Roman Josi
|35
|7
|21
|28
|24
|9
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|35
|6
|17
|23
|20
|7
|41.7%
|Colton Sissons
|35
|11
|9
|20
|8
|15
|50.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.