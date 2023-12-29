On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Nashville Predators. Is Patrick Kane going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

In five of 11 games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Kane's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 109 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.