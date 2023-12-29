Will Patrick Kane Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 29?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Nashville Predators. Is Patrick Kane going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Kane stats and insights
- In five of 11 games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Kane's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 109 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
