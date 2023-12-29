Osceola County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Osceola County, Michigan today? We have the information below.
Osceola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hale High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Marion, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellaire High School at Reed City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Reed City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
