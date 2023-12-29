On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Olli Maatta going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

Maatta has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

Maatta has no points on the power play.

Maatta's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 5:57 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:11 Away L 5-2 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:19 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:41 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:30 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 5-1 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away W 5-3 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

