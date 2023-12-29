If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Muskegon County, Michigan today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Montague High School at Holland High School

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 29
  • Location: Holland, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Holton High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 29
  • Location: Holton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.