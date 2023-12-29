Michigan vs. McNeese: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The McNeese Cowboys (10-2) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Michigan Wolverines (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Crisler Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. McNeese matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Michigan vs. McNeese Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|McNeese Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-9.5)
|145.5
|-530
|+390
Michigan vs. McNeese Betting Trends
- Michigan has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- So far this season, 10 out of the Wolverines' 12 games have gone over the point total.
- McNeese has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Cowboys games have hit the over three out of eight times this season.
Michigan Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +13000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+13000), Michigan is 48th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 42nd, according to computer rankings.
- Sportsbooks have moved the Wolverines' national championship odds down from +8000 at the start of the season to +13000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 16th-biggest change.
- With odds of +13000, Michigan has been given a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.
