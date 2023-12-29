For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Nashville Predators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Michael Rasmussen a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rasmussen stats and insights

  • Rasmussen has scored in six of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
  • Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.
  • Rasmussen's shooting percentage is 13.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are conceding 109 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rasmussen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:10 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:20 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 2 1 1 17:50 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.