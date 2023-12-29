Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings will play on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. There are prop bets for Raymond available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lucas Raymond vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raymond Season Stats Insights

Raymond's plus-minus this season, in 17:31 per game on the ice, is -8.

In 10 of 35 games this year, Raymond has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Raymond has a point in 18 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Raymond has an assist in 12 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Raymond goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Raymond has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Raymond Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 35 Games 2 26 Points 1 10 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.