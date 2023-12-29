Khris Middleton plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 144-122 win against the Nets, Middleton put up 27 points, 10 assists and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Middleton's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 14.1 18.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.3 Assists 4.5 4.5 5.4 PRA -- 23.1 29 PR -- 18.6 23.6 3PM 2.5 1.5 2.2



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 10.2% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.4 per contest.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Middleton's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.6 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 104.9 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Cavaliers give up 111.8 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42.7 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers give up 24.7 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

The Cavaliers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

