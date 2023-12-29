In the upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Jonatan Berggren to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Jonatan Berggren score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Berggren stats and insights

Berggren has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Berggren has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 109 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

