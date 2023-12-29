The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jeff Petry find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Petry stats and insights

  • In one of 27 games this season, Petry scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
  • Petry has no points on the power play.
  • Petry averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 109 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Petry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:53 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:17 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:10 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:32 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:12 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:38 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:28 Home L 6-5 OT

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

