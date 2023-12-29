Should you wager on Jake Walman to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Nashville Predators meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

Walman has scored in six of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

Walman has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:42 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 3-2 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:50 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:39 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:23 Home L 6-5 OT

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

