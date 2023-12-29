Grand Traverse County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Grand Traverse County, Michigan today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Traverse City Christian School at Vestaburg High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Vestaburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.