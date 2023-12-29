Friday's Horizon League schedule includes the IUPUI Jaguars (3-8, 0-2 Horizon League) against the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-10, 0-2 Horizon League), at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Game Information

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Jayden Stone: 20.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Tankersley: 13 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

13 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Edoardo Del Cadia: 9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Donovann Toatley: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

IUPUI Players to Watch

Jlynn Counter: 15.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Monroe: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK DJ Jackson: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kidtrell Blocker: 7.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Vincent Brady II: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison

IUPUI Rank IUPUI AVG Detroit Mercy AVG Detroit Mercy Rank 336th 65.2 Points Scored 61.3 355th 329th 79 Points Allowed 77.8 316th 353rd 30.3 Rebounds 30.3 353rd 261st 8.1 Off. Rebounds 7.8 280th 360th 3.5 3pt Made 5.5 325th 344th 10 Assists 10.9 323rd 286th 13.3 Turnovers 13 267th

