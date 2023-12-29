Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's Horizon League schedule includes the IUPUI Jaguars (3-8, 0-2 Horizon League) against the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-10, 0-2 Horizon League), at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Jayden Stone: 20.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Tankersley: 13 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Edoardo Del Cadia: 9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Donovann Toatley: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Jlynn Counter: 15.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Monroe: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- DJ Jackson: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kidtrell Blocker: 7.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Vincent Brady II: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison
|IUPUI Rank
|IUPUI AVG
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|336th
|65.2
|Points Scored
|61.3
|355th
|329th
|79
|Points Allowed
|77.8
|316th
|353rd
|30.3
|Rebounds
|30.3
|353rd
|261st
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|280th
|360th
|3.5
|3pt Made
|5.5
|325th
|344th
|10
|Assists
|10.9
|323rd
|286th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|13
|267th
