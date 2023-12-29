The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-13, 0-2 Horizon League) will be attempting to halt a 13-game losing skid when visiting the IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

This season, the Titans have a 40.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% lower than the 50.5% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have made.

Detroit Mercy is 0-2 when it shoots better than 50.5% from the field.

The Titans are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars sit at 356th.

The 61.4 points per game the Titans put up are 16.2 fewer points than the Jaguars allow (77.6).

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Detroit Mercy posted 79.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.2 more points than it averaged in road games (73.9).

The Titans gave up 69.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (78.8).

Detroit Mercy made 9.9 treys per game, which was 0.4 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (10.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.5% at home and 37.5% in away games.

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule