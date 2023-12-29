The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13) will look to Donovan Mitchell (eighth in NBA, 27.7 points per game) when they try to defeat Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth in league, 30.6) and the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) on December 29, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is four% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have hit.

Milwaukee has a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Bucks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 12th.

The Bucks score 125.2 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 111.8 the Cavaliers allow.

Milwaukee is 21-5 when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 125.7 points per game, compared to 124.4 per game in away games.

In home games, Milwaukee is giving up 1.1 fewer points per game (118.7) than away from home (119.8).

The Bucks are making 14.3 threes per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.6 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than they're averaging away from home (14.9, 39.4%).

Bucks Injuries