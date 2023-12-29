Will Ben Chiarot Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 29?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Nashville Predators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Ben Chiarot to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Chiarot stats and insights
- In two of 35 games this season, Chiarot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
- Chiarot has no points on the power play.
- Chiarot's shooting percentage is 3.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Chiarot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|27:48
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 5-1
Red Wings vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
