Antrim County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Antrim County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Antrim County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bellaire High School at Reed City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Reed City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.