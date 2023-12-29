Alpena County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Alpena County, Michigan, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alpena County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alpena High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.