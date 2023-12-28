Oakland County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Oakland County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Walled Lake Northern High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Foley High School at South Lake High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Troy High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Troy, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterford Kettering High School at Romeo High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Washington, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Milford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Highland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Madison High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shrine Catholic High School at Harbor Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling Heights High School at Stoney Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.