The Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Oakland vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oakland vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline Oakland Moneyline BetMGM Cleveland State (-2.5) 147.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cleveland State (-2.5) 145.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oakland vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends

Oakland has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

The Golden Grizzlies have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.

Cleveland State is 7-3-2 ATS this season.

So far this season, six out of the Vikings' 12 games have hit the over.

