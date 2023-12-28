NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
There are several strong matchups on Wednesday's NHL schedule, including a Colorado Avalanche squaring off against the Arizona Coyotes.
Here you will find info on how to watch all of Wednesday's NHL action.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|BSOH,MSGSN2,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|BSFL,BSSUN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Washington Capitals at New York Rangers
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|MSG 2,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|MSGSN,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|TNT,Max (Watch this game on Max)
|Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|BSDET,BSN,BSWIX,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|BSMW,BSSWX,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|NBCS-CHI,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|ALT,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames
|9:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
|10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|BSSC,BSSD,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings
|10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|NBCS-CA,BSW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
