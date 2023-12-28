How to Watch Men's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Air Force and Wisconsin hit the ice on Bally Sports for one of many compelling matchups on the NCAA Men's Hockey schedule today.
Men's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch Michigan Tech vs Alaska-Fairbanks
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Minnesota-Duluth vs Northeastern
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Michigan State vs Ferris State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Wisconsin vs Air Force
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
