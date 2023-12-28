Marquette County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Marquette County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Munising High School at Ishpeming High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jeffers High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
