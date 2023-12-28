Macomb County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Macomb County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bishop Foley High School at South Lake High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Chippewa Valley High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterford Kettering High School at Romeo High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Washington, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling Heights High School at Stoney Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roseville High School at Renaissance High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.