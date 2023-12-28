Emmet County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you live in Emmet County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Emmet County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shrine Catholic High School at Harbor Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
