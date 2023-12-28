Benzie County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Benzie County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benzie County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ubly High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Lake Leelanau, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.