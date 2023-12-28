Arenac County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Arenac County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arenac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Standish-Sterling Central High School at Pinconning Area High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Pinconning, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.