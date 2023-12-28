Amari Cooper against the New York Jets pass defense and Jordan Whitehead is a matchup to watch in Week 17, when the Browns meet the Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you in the following article.

Browns vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jets 155.0 10.3 11 46 8.59

Amari Cooper vs. Jordan Whitehead Insights

Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense

Amari Cooper leads his squad with 1,250 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 72 catches (out of 128 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

In the air, Cleveland is 20th in passing yards in the league with 3,252, or 216.8 per game.

The Browns are averaging 23.0 points per game, the 10th-most in the NFL.

Cleveland carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 37.9 times per game (third in NFL).

In the red zone, the Browns rank 16th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 61 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 50.4%.

Jordan Whitehead & the Jets' Defense

Jordan Whitehead has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 89 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and nine passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, New York's defense has been very effective this season, as it ranks second in the league with 2,529 total passing yards allowed (168.6 per game).

So far this season, the Jets are allowing 21.0 points per game (14th in NFL) and 294.8 total yards per game (third).

New York has allowed seven players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed a touchdown pass to 16 players this season.

Amari Cooper vs. Jordan Whitehead Advanced Stats

Amari Cooper Jordan Whitehead Rec. Targets 128 35 Def. Targets Receptions 72 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17.4 20 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1250 89 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 83.3 5.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 271 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 0.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 4 Interceptions

