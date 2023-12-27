The Minnesota Wild (15-13-4) host the Detroit Red Wings (16-14-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+. The Wild have won six in a row at home.

The Red Wings have gone 2-7-1 in the past 10 contests, totaling 29 total goals (six power-play goals on 37 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 16.2%). They have given up 40 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will take home the victory in Wednesday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Wild Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final result of Wild 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-150)

Wild (-150) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Red Wings vs Wild Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a 16-14-4 record this season and are 3-4-7 in matchups that have required overtime.

In the 15 games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

This season the Red Wings registered just one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Detroit has one point (0-4-1) in five games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Red Wings have scored three or more goals in 23 games, earning 35 points from those contests.

Detroit has scored a single power-play goal in eight games this season and has recorded 10 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 7-3-2 (16 points).

The Red Wings' opponents have had more shots in 20 games. The Red Wings finished 9-9-2 in those contests (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 20th 3.03 Goals Scored 3.53 4th 16th 3.16 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 18th 30.2 Shots 30.2 18th 15th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.1 25th 21st 18.18% Power Play % 21.58% 15th 30th 72.17% Penalty Kill % 79.51% 18th

Red Wings vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

