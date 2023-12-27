Wayne County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Wayne County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grosse Pointe North High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelsea High School at Cass Technical High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
