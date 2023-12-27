Wednesday's NHL matchup between the Minnesota Wild (15-13-4) and the Detroit Red Wings (16-14-4) at Xcel Energy Center sees the Wild as home favorites (-150 moneyline odds to win) against the Red Wings (+125). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Wild Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Wild Moneyline Red Wings Moneyline Total BetMGM -150 +125 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Wild Betting Trends

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 20 of 34 games this season.

The Wild are 9-4 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Red Wings have been made the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

Minnesota is 3-1 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

Detroit is 4-9 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 4-5-1 6.2 2.8 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.8 2.3 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 4-6 6-4-0 6.4 2.9 4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 2.9 4 6 16.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.