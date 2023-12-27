Oakland County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Oakland County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Bloomfield High School at Ferndale High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 26
- Location: Ferndale, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Pointe North High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.