In the upcoming matchup versus the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Moritz Seider to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Seider stats and insights

In five of 34 games this season, Seider has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (zero shots).

On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.

Seider's shooting percentage is 7.6%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:55 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 26:28 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:49 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:27 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:04 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:12 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:41 Home L 6-5 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.