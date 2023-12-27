Marquette County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Marquette County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jeffers High School at Ishpeming High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Munising High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
