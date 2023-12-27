Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Marquette County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jeffers High School at Ishpeming High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 27

6:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: Ishpeming, MI

Ishpeming, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Munising High School at Westwood High School