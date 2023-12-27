Should you wager on Jake Walman to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

In six of 31 games this season, Walman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (zero shots).

Walman has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 3-2 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:50 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:39 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:23 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

