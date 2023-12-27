Dylan Larkin will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild meet at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Larkin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Dylan Larkin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin has averaged 19:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In 11 of 28 games this season, Larkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Larkin has a point in 18 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Larkin has an assist in 13 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Larkin has an implied probability of 66.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Larkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Larkin Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 28 Games 3 29 Points 4 12 Goals 1 17 Assists 3

